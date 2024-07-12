Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has joined Ipswich Town.

To lose the locally-born defender, son of former Tigers player Mark, is a blow to the Championship one but felt inevitable once they missed out on promotion to the Premier League having invested so heavily last season to achieve it.

Ipswich, who did win promotion to the top flight last season, had hoped to sign Greaves in a double deal with Jaden Philogene but now the winger is set to rejoin Aston Villa, they have completed a deal for the 23-year-old.

Greaves made 201 league appearances for his hometown club over five years, and was part of the squad that won League One in 2020-21.

The move is thought to be worth an initial £15m, with a further £3m in add-ons. Philogene’s departure is expected to bring in a further £13m, allowing new coach Tim Walter to step up the reshaping of his team as he gears them up for a more expansive style of play.

Greaves is believed to have signed a five-year contract at Portman Road.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line,” he told his new club’s official website. “Now that it’s done I am really happy.