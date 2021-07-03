Jadon Sancho named for England versus Ukraine, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire keep their places

The new Manchester United signing had only played seven minutes so far in the competition, but he has been selected ahead of Bukayo Saka as manager Gareth Southgate reverts to the 4-2-3-1 formation that served the Three Lions well in the group stage.

Saka, who picked up a knock in training on Friday, does not make the bench, along with Reece James and former Leeds United loanee Ben White.

Mason Mount plays his first football since being forced into isolation by coming into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour on June 18. He replaces former Barnsley loanee Kieran Trippier.

STARTER: Winger Jadon Sancho

Yorkshiremen Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker, who switches from right-sided centre-back to right-back, all start. If Phillips or Maguire are booked, they will miss the semi-final. The same is true of Declan Rice and substitute Phil Foden.

Sheffield-born Dominic Calvert-Lewin is restored to the bench having not been part of Tuesday's squad.

The winners will face Denmark in Wednesday's Wembley semi-final.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane.

Substitutes: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Chilwell, Johnstone, Bellingham.