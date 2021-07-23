DEPARTURE: But James Belshaw made a huge contribution to Harrogate Town's history

The 30-year-old had four seasons as the Sulphurites No 1, helping them from Conference North to the Football League.

But with the arrival of Mark Oxley, signed from Southend United this summer, he has taken the opportunity to join League Two rivals Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Belshaw is expected to back up Anssi Jaakola at the Memorial Ground.

Belshaw made 184 appearances during the most successful period in the club's history, keeping 58 clean sheets.

His individual accolades included being named in the Conference and Conference North teams of the year, and Harrogate's supports club twice voted him their player of the season.