Rovers were hoping to persuade the schemer to stay put and agree fresh terms, with his deal expiring at the end of June, but he has elected to move on.

Despite the disappointment, Coppinger believes that the presence of several experienced players in the engine room and the addition of Harrison Biggins will mitigate the loss of Bostock.

Coppinger said: “John turned his contract down but I can’t speak highly enough of him as both a person and a player.

Departure: John Bostock. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I played with him when he first signed and I was around him last season. He’s a great guy and the way he’s conducted himself throughout this process has been excellent.

“He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn’t want to step into League Two which we respect, and wish him all the best from the club’s perspective.

“He was really good in how he communicated, he had the club’s best interests at heart and was honest all the way through.

“We can now move forward and plan without him. We’ve brought Harrison Biggins in and he complements the lads already here to create what we believe is one of the best midfields in the division.”