The 27-year-old Montserrat international has been confirmed as a contestant on the hit programme and is one of four new arrivals.

Allen joined Town from Dover Athletic in 2019.

A regular last term, Allen recently signed a new deal at the Shay, but will now link up with the cast on the dating game show in which contestants must “couple up” with one another to avoid being “dumped” from a glamorous villa in Spain.

FC Halifax Town's Jamie Allen. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

FC Halifax Town said in a short statement: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Allen began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 and later went on loan to Barrow and Fylde.

He moved to Stalybridge Celtic in 2015 before going on to Southport and Dover.