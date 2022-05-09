Jamie Walker targeting sustained success after committing to Bradford City

The 28-year-old will join the Bantams on a permanent basis upon the expiry of his contract at SPL side Hearts next month. He has agreed a two-year deal.

Walker has impressed in a four-match stint at City, scoring four goals, including three in his last five games.

On committing himself to the club, the attacking midfielder said: "It feels great. This was the only football decision I wanted to make, and I am delighted to be here permanently.

“It has been a tough season for the club, but the ambition is something that was a big factor in me signing.

“The manager has Premier League experience and the club is heading in the right direction. The last three performances have shown that.

“Hopefully, we can use it as a springboard heading into next season and achieve what we want to achieve.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “Jamie’s signing is one we are delighted to have got over the line, and we are looking forward to having him with us for at least the next two seasons.

“He is a talented player and one who brings an awful lot to our side in terms of his character.

“Jamie will be able to take a lot of encouragement from the finish to the season he has had, and we can do the same as a collective.

“He has a good eye for goal, and wants to be a part of this club’s success, so to have him tied down to a long-term contract is a huge boost for us.”