Jamie Walker says Bradford City's weekend victory over Stevenage will be pretty pointless if they do not follow it up at home to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

Walker scored the winner as the Bantams completed a league double over second-placed Stevenage at Broadhall Way. But the visit of mid-table Tranmere is every bit as important as they look to make up ground in the promotion race.

“We were ninth in the league going there and I think people may have expected us to get beaten and fall further down the table," said the summer signing, whose goal was his first of an injury-hit season.

“It’s a big statement for us but it’s only three points. We’ve got another big game coming up now and need to go on a little run.

GOALSCORING IMPACT: Bradford City forward Jamie Walker

“There’s not much point in coming to Stevenage, where not many teams get a result, winning the game and then losing on Tuesday night.

“It’s an important one for us and hopefully we’ll recover and put in another big performance.

“We’ve got great belief in the squad and good characters. Everyone believes in the way we want to play.

“The only thing lacking this season is a run of four or five wins on the bounce. Hopefully this is the start of it and we can really push on up the table.”

Whether Walker can be part of it remains to be seen. He was close to being substituted after taking a blow to his ankle before his 86th-minute goal.

Matt Derbyshire also scored his first City goal on Saturday.

