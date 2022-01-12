Barnsley's Callum Styles, who has played 24 times for the Tykes this season, is being monitored by SPFL giants Celtic. However, The Daily Record have reported that the Reds look set to "play hardball" over a potential move (MORE).

Hull City striker Josh Magennis is close to completing a move to League One side Wigan Athletic, report Wigan Today (MORE).

Middlesbrough have launched a last-ditch attempt to beat Celtic to the signing of Australia midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side Charlotte FC, according to the Daily Mail (MORE).

Sheffield United are one of three clubs who could land the services Hearts player John Souttar, with The Daily Record reporting that Blackburn Rovers and Rangers are also battling for his signature (MORE).

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is actively pursuing a number of targets who could strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's options in midfield, the YEP have revealed. (MORE).

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley wants to keep Michael Jacobs at the club after he was linked with Doncaster Rovers, report Hampshire Live (MORE).

CALLUM STYLES: The Barnsley player is reportedly being monitored by SPFL giants Celtic. Picture: Getty Images.

In The Yorkshire Post, Stuart Rayner reports that Leeds United are expected to loan Cody Drameh to Cardiff City for the rest of the season despite the injury crisis that has seen him feature in three of their last four matches (MORE).

In other news, Bradford City's second signing of the transfer window has promised to bring the goals the Bantams are looking for to turn them into genuine promotion contenders (MORE).