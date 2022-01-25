The experienced 33-year-old, who has been without a club since being released by Birmingham City in September 2020, has signed an 18-month contract.The experienced 33-year-old, who has been without a club since being released by Birmingham City in September 2020, has signed an 18-month contract.

NEW SIGNING: Adam Clayton has joined Doncaster Rovers

Working under tight budget constraints during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rovers have been able to bring some talented youngsters to the club but have looked short on the experience and leadership they need for a League One relegation battle.

With more than 450 career appearances, mostly in the Championship, Clayton should provide both qualities.

In signing Clayton - for this season as well as next - alongside four others so far in this transfer window, relegation-threatened Doncaster have at least shown some intent. The challenge now will be to get the midfielder up to match fitness after so long without playing professionally.

Clayton is the second 30-something new manager Gary McSheffrey has been able to bring in after former Rotherham United forward Kieran Agard, whilst Josh Martin, Ollie Younger and Jonathan Mitchell are at the other end of the experience spectrum.

Clayton is a Manchester City youth product who made his senior debut on loan at Carlisle United in 2009.

His next loan took him to Leeds in August 2010 and was quickly made permanent.

Leeds loaned him to Peterborough United and Milton Keynes Dons before moves to Huddersfield, in 2012, and Middlesbrough two years later. He spent six seasons at the Riverside before joining Birmingham.