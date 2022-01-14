January transfer window: Any Barnsley FC signings will be 'young' and 'cheap' admits Poya Asbaghi

The Reds have yet to make a transfer strike this month, with speculation instead focusing on potential outgoings.

The likes of Brad Collins, Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Michal Helik and Mads Andersen are names who are likely to attract levels interest from elsewhere this month, with Brittain linked with several Championship clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City.

In terms of their squad options, as it stands, Barnsley look deficient in central midfield and up front in particular, with the absence of captain Cauley Woodrow - set to be sidelined for an extended spell after knee surgery - exposing the club's lack of depth in their forward line with Dominik Frieser having also left Oakwell and Obbi Oulare having been unavailable for most of the campaign.

Poya Asbaghi

On recruitment, Asbaghi - whose side are the lowest scorers in the Championship and have netted just 16 times this term - said: "It depends on what shelf (category) of players you are looking at.

"Barnsley will always try to look for players who are younger and more cheap because we don't have the budget. I don't think that changes because of our position. The thinking from the club has always been there.

"A lot of players would still be happy to join a team like Barnsley playing in the Championship and competing to play football games. It is a privilege still. They are playing in a tough, competitive league which means something and they have to embrace it."

Since arriving at the club, Asbaghi has had to contend with all manner of issues, the latest of which evolves around an availability crisis with the Reds unable to fulfil two fixtures this week due to a raft of players being absent due to either positive Covid tests or injury.

Asbaghi continued: "I am not going to lie, it is not an ideal situation in any way and a big, big challenge. But as a coach, you like these situations as well.

"You have to show up with the art of coaching and be able to handle these situations of playing a football game and having few players in training. It's about how to keep the motivation up with the players and improving and learning. We need to step up during this time as well.

"What we get with the postponed games is that we get time to bring players back as we don't have the numbers to play games right now.

"But it will mean that we will have an incredible schedule in February and March and we will not have so many training (sessions). It will be basically three games a week. Play a game, recover and move onto the next opponent.