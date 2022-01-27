Toby Sibbick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The former AFC Wimbledon player has not featured at first-team level since November 20, having fallen out of favour at Oakwell under Poya Asbaghi.

Sibbick - also linked with Hearts' Edinburgh neighbours Hibernian this month - joined the Reds in summer of 2019 and featured 56 times for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He enjoyed a major reprieve in the second half of last season under Valerien Ismael after dropping out of side during Gerhard Struber's time at the club, with the Londoner joining Hearts on loan in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign which was curtailed due to Covid.

Sibbick was a key part of the Reds' backline who reached the play-offs last season and also offered versatility in defensive positions.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: "It is difficult to establish such a regular place in the team with such competition in the central defensive position at Oakwell.

"As a player who wants to continue his development by playing regular first-team football, Toby expressed a desire to consider alternative opportunities.

"With that, we have established a deal that suits all parties and I wish him luck with his move to the Scottish Premiership and Hearts."

Sibbick added: "Since joining three years ago, I have experienced some incredible highs and I feel as though I have grown both as a player and a person.