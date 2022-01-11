January transfer window: Connor Hall leaves Harrogate Town as two-time Wembley hero joins Port Vale

The centre-back was an integral part of the Sulphurites team which won promotion to the Football League, and last season's FA Trophy, and has been a regular this term too.

The Sheffield-born player was Weaver's first recruit in the summer of 2019, and as well as winning the club's player of the season award in his debut campaign, also scored in the 3-1 win over Notts County at Wembley which put Harrogate into the Football League for the first time.

TARGET: Harrogate Town's Connor Hall looks set to leave

He also played the full 90 minutes in the club's only other Wembley appearance, the FA Trophy final victory over Concord Rangers in May.

Hall has been a regular this season too, taking his appearances for the club into three figures.

"(He) will always be remembered with great fondness," Weaver said of the 28-year-old. "The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Connor for his contributions and we wish him all the best in the future."

The defender was notable by his absence in Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Luton Town, on the four-man bench but the only outfield player not used. It was only the fifth match in all competitions this season he had not started.

But Weaver has often been critical of his side's defending this season, and selling Hall will allow him to remodel that aspect of his side's play.

Hall's early-season centre-back partner Rory McArdle returned from groin surgery in the new year after three months out.

The League Two club have signed two midfielders so far this month, with Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra joining on loan from Huddersfield Town, and have shuffled their strikers, recalling Mark Beck from his loan at York City, and sending Danilo Orsi to Boreham Wood for more game-time.