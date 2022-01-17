January transfer window: Curtis Tilt misses training with Rotherham United

Tilt was recalled from a third loan spell at Wigan Athletic late last week, with the deal which saw him head to Wigan on a season-long loan last August having an option enabling the Millers to recall him by a cut-off point of January 15.

The club elected to invoke the clause, putting the immediate future of the 30-year-old in limbo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan remain interested in signing Tilt, who did not take part in training on Monday.

Curtis Tilt. Picture: Getty Images.

Millers assistant Richie Barker also confirmed that transfer-listed striker Freddie Ladapo, unless something changes with his situation, will be in the squad for the home game with the Red Imps and trained on Monday.

Barker said: "Freddie has been in, but Curtis hasn't.

"There was some hope that a deal was being spoken about throughout the day and Curtis needed to be close to a phone. I don't know any update on whether anything further has got down the line. But he will not be in the squad tomorrow.

"At that particular time, it was probably better that he concentrated on any news that may break while we were training.

"The window closes two weeks today and there is an argument to say that nobody's future will be solved until the window closes, unless they have obviously moved on by then.

"We might be sat here in two weeks with both still at the football club. And after that, that's it for the rest of the season. I think they have to accept that this time is an unsettling time for everybody and to take every day as it comes, really."

Kieran Sadler will be back in the squad after missing the weekend trip to Fleetwood.