Some clubs will need the opportunity to make new additions more than others, with players given the chance to make permanent or loan moves.

The window opens for all leagues in England and in Scotland on January 1, along with Bundesliga and Ligue 1. For La Liga and Serie A, clubs can officially begin striking deals from Monday, January 3.

TRANSFER WINDOW: The January window opens on New Year's Day and closes at the end of the month at 11pm. Picture: Getty Images.

The Premier League and EFL window closes at 11pm on January 31.

What is likely to happen in Yorkshire?

After reports linking Raphinha with a move away from Elland Road, Leeds United fans will hope to have a quiet window on the outgoings front. When looking at incomings, manager Marcelo Bielsa has said he will only sign new players if they are better than the ones currently sidelined by injury.

Although, given their current position in the Premier League table, the Elland Road hierarchy may opt to look at loan moves or potential deals which could quell their relegation fears.

Bradford City and Middlesbrough are believed to be gearing up for a busy month while Doncaster Rovers have said that funds will be available as they look to climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Rotherham United are expected to be quiet unless a big offer comes in for one of the Millers' star players while there could be some outgoings at Barnsley.