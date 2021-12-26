Raphinha to join Bayern Munich in January? Here's what Leeds United have said

Reports in Brazil earlier this week claimed that the German club had a deal in place worth approximately £40m for the winger, who has hugely impressed during his time at Elland Road

The 25-year-old has burst onto the international scene this year, earning his first caps and scoring his first goals for Brazil, and is one of Leeds' most prized assets.

RAPHINHA: Has been the subject of fresh transfer speculation. Picture: Getty Images.

He has scored 44 per cent of the Whites' Premier League goals this season - eight of 18 - with that goal ratio only bettered by Norwich City's Teemu Pukki who has scored 63 per cent of their goals.

Raphinha has been linked with a move from Elland Road in recent months but he is under contract until the summer of 2024.

TNT Sports Brasil reported that a transfer to Munich was being lined up for next month but a switch midway through the season would not stand to benefit Leeds as they aim to put distance between themselves and the Premier League's bottom three.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes in October 2020 while German publication BILD have reported that a January move for Raphinha is unlikely. They also claimed that a bid for the winger would only materialise if Bayern were to let go of one their current wide players.

LINKED: Bayern Munich are believed to have shown no interest in Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

The YEP have also reported that talks are ongoing over an improved deal for Raphinha, whose agent - former Portugal international and Barcelona midfielder Deco - attended the defeat to Arsenal on December 18.

Meanwhile, United's next scheduled opponents Aston Villa have suffered a new major blow after manager Steven Gerrard tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating.