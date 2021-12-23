FREE AGENTS: A number of forwards are still without a club. Picture: Getty Images.

A large number of forwards released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?

It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while some experienced forwards remain available following their respective releases in the summer.

Layton Ndukwu - The 23-year-old left Leicester City in July.

Any free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window as deals do not need to be struck between two clubs.

With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent forwards currently available.

Hal Robson-Kanu - The Welsh international was let go by West Brom earlier this year.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram - The former West Ham academy centre forward left Derby County in the summer.

Oumar Niasse - The ex-Huddersfield Town and Hull City player has been training in non-league after signing for the Terriers before injury stopped him playing a game for the club.

Yaya Sanogo - The former Arsenal man was another player released by Huddersfield earlier this year.

David Nugent - The ex-Middlesbrough striker left Preston North End in July.

Jerome Sinclair - The 25-year-old left Watford after spending most of last season on loan at CSKA Sofia.

Rodel Richards - The attacker was let go by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

Alfie Matthews - The former Arsenal youth player was released by Crystal Palace in July.

Josh Parker - The 31-year-old left Burton Albion at the end of August.

Cheikh Diaby - The 21-year-old was released by West Brom in July.

Calvin Andrew - The former York City player joined Barrow in March but left the club at the start of July.

Aribim Pepple - The Kettering-born player was released by Getafe earlier this year.

Elliot Andrew - The attacker departed from Nottingham Forest in the summer.