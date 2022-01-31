Luke Hendrie, pictured after re-signing for Bradford City. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC

Son of City legend John, the right-back made 18 appearances for the Bantams on loan from Burnley during the 2017-18 campaign.

His arrival follows on from the departure of Niall Canavan to Barrow, with Hendrie being the club's sixth signing of the window.

Hendrie, 27, a former City academy product, said: “I am delighted to be here again and just want to grasp the opportunity I have been given with both hands.

"I pride myself on setting high standards every day, being a good professional and giving it my all. I am coming back a more mature person and have been given a second bite of the cherry which I hope to enjoy.

"I have only ever wanted to be successful in my career. If it is to be here, that would be very special. I am really focussed and hungry to progress up the leagues with Bradford City. I want to be a part of something good and I feel that can be done here.”

City manager Derek Adams: “We are delighted to be signing Luke. He is a versatile defender who can play at right-back and at centre-back.

“He adds experience to the team. His determination, work ethic and attitude will help us during the season’s run-in.