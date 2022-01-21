January transfer window: Doncaster Rovers sign Hartlepool United keeper Jonathan Mitchell

The 27-year-old will compete with Louis Jones for first-team duties with his arrival following on from last week's decision to allow Watford loanee Pontus Dahlberg to return to his parent club. He has subsequently joined League One relegation rivals Gillingham.

Mitchell was on Derby's books for a number of years after starting his career with Newcastle United's academy.

The keeper spent loan spells at Luton Town, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town, Macclesfield Town and Northampton Town.

New Doncaster Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell. Picture courtesy of DRFC.

Mitchell joined hometown club Hartlepool United last summer, but was limited in his game-time owing to the form of Ben Killip.

He had made just eight appearances for Pools this campaign with only two of those coming in League Two.

His short-term deal with the club ended earlier this month and despite Hartlepool wishing to keep him, he has elected to join Rovers instead.