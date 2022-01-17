January transfer window: Doncaster Rovers sign Norwich City winger Josh Martin

The 20-year-old was recalled from a loan stint at MK Dons to enable him to link up with Rovers.

Martin, who featured nine times for the Canaries in their promotion to the Premier League last term, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons in 2021-22.

The Luton-born player, who has made 15 first-team appearances for Norwich, is described as a athletic and versatile player and his arrival follows on from last week's capture of experienced striker Kieran Agard.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Josh Martin. Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

Martin could be handed an immediate debut in Tuesday night's League One game at Cambridge United.

Speaking about the prospects of a signing earlier today, manager Gary McSheffrey said: "We can expect one today (Monday).

"We have got a player in the building today and we are just going through the final stages of the paperwork, so hopefully that will be logged and registered today and we can make an announcement later on or tomorrow.

"We will announce it as soon as we are able to do so, but physically we have got a player in the building."

McSheffrey confirmed that defender Ro-Shaun Williams will not feature on Tuesday night due to injury, with forward Jordy Hiwula also doubtful.

Tommy Rowe, who suffered a quad problem at the weekend and a separate facial injury, should be okay to play.

McSheffrey continued: "Jordy is going to be with the physio today and he is down as an 'amber' on my player availability list. Ro-Shaun won't be (playing), but Jordy, I am not confident he will be available, but he is being monitored.

"We don't hope it is a hamstring, but more of a heavy 'dead leg' from a knock in training the other day. But I am not too confident he will feature, if I am honest."