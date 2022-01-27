January transfer window: Ex-Leeds United forward Tom Elliott makes pledge after joining Bradford City

The one-time Leeds United striker has joined up for the rest of the season on loan from Salford City and will add physicality and aerial ability in particular to the Bantams' forward line.

His arrival will also help compensate for the loss of Lee Angol, expected out for an extended spell with a hamstring injury.

Elliott, 31, who has also had a spell in Yorkshire at Rotherham United, counts the likes of Millwall, AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United among his former clubs.

New Bradford City signing Tom Elliott. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

On joining Bradford, the former England youth international, who has scored four goals this term for Salford, said: “I am delighted to be here at a great club with a huge fanbase, and am just looking forward to getting the ball rolling and getting some games played.

“I remember playing at Valley Parade a few weeks ago and the team put plenty of crosses into the box, which I will try to feed off to get as many goals as I can.

“I am a big, strong, physical presence and can just hopefully help the team get up the table towards the promotion spots.

“The boys got a good win against Walsall and we are looking to keep that going. I cannot wait to get out there and help take the team up the league.”

Elliott's arrival follows on from the loan additions of Alex Bass, Matty Daly, Jamie Walker and Dion Pereira.

The Leeds-born player, promoted from League Two with Wimbledon in 2016, is eyeing a debut in Saturday's home game with Crawley.

City manager Derek Adams added: “Tom is a player I have known about for many years, so we are pleased to be bringing him in on loan until the end of the season, to aid our promotion push.

“He went up to Scotland to play for Hamilton Academical early in his career, and I have tracked his progress for many years since.

“He has the ability to bring others into the game, is good in air and provides a platform for other forward players to excel.