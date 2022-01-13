January transfer window: Hull City striker Josh Magennis completes move to League One promotion-chasers Wigan

Hull City striker Josh Magennis, who has joined Wigan Athletic. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Northern Ireland international, 31, was out of contract at the end of the current campaign. He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Latics.

Magennis will help fill the breach in the absence of Charlie Wyke, who is still recuperating following his well-documented health scare.

The target man has started 18 league games for the Tigers this term, scoring two goals.

Magennis has enjoyed more success, in terms of goalscoring statistics, at League One level - netting 19 times in all competitions last season during the Tigers' title-winning campaign.