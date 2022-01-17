January transfer window: Jorge Sikora leaves Bradford City, who are hoping to land a third signing soon

City have mutually agreed to cancel the contract of Sikora to boost his prospects of senior football, with the 19-year-old having made just one first-team appearance this season - against Manchester United under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Academy graduate Sikora, who signed a one-year contract last summer, spent a spell on loan at non-league outfit Spennymoor Town late last year.

The 19-year-old made six first-team appearances in total for City, stepping out for his League Two debut on the final day of last season against a Morecambe side then managed by Adams.

Jorge Sikora. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The Bradford-born player went onto sign a 12-month contract, but has failed to make an impact at first-team level this term.

Sikora said: “I would like to thank everyone at Bradford City who has helped me and been a part of my experience over the past six years, in the academy and first team.

“It was a mutual agreement between the club and I for me to leave, with everything in my best interests and allowing me to play football elsewhere.

“This club has enabled me to fulfil a childhood dream by playing professional football, and I wish it the very best for the future.”