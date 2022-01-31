January transfer window: Rotherham United warn Portsmouth they will have to bid big and early for Jamie Lindsay

Pompey are rumoured to be interested in midfielder Lindsay, who has not started a league game since picking up an injury at the end of November, but when Warne spoke to the media on Monday morning, no bid had been lodged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If we lose someone today it's going to have to be very early," he said.

INTEREST: Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay

"I said from day one when the last window shut I was really happy with the squad, I didn't want to do any business because the squad was really competitive and in a good place and sometimes you can bring in one player too many and it can rock everything you've got but because of circumstances I've brought in Georgie (Kelly) and it just felt like we had a bit of a dearth in one area so we've rolled the dice there with Curtis (Tilt) and Sads (Kieran Sadlier) going out.

"All in all I'm happy."

Asked about Lindsay's future, he said: "There hasn't been a bid for us to turn down yet and it would have to be a significant bid.

"Jamie's not in the team not because Jamie Lindsay's not a very good player, it's because the three lads in front of him are on absolute flames. If Jamie Lindsay gets back in the team, he'll probably stay in the team.

"I cannot see a bit being significant enough to turn our heads. It's not like we'd be turning down bids from Premier League clubs with proper money, money that is going to help us out. If someone offered me £200,000, £300,000 for Jamie Lindsay, what am I going to do with that? It's no good to me on the last day of the window.

"If these conversations had happened on January 1 I still wouldn't like to lose any of my players but I would be more considerate of it. I just can't see anything happening.

"Obviously the Freddie Ladapo one's a different one. I've got five strikers in the building.

"If an offer came in for Freddie we would obviously consider it because of his situation but we don't have to sell players cheap.

"A lot of our players we've got options on. Jamie Linday's got another year (on his contract) and I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago about that. I've got five or six of my players who people believe are out of contract in the summer but they're not, they're all extending.

"There's been numerous phonecalls about many players in many different positIons at this club but no offers we've had to turn down.

"I find the last remaining days before the window shuts there's a lot of speculative phonecalling anyone.

"Everyone's making their last phoencalls, phoning up every club looking at any player that didn't play on Saturday to ask if they would be available.

"I just think for our club and our players, they're best to saty here and we can reassess again in the summer but like I said to the lads, if we put our heads down and try to achieve what we want to, this season could end at the end of April so it isn't much longer to listen to my dour voice."

Ladapo handed in a transfer request at the start of the window but again, Warne said there had been no bids for the centre-forward. He has, however, signed Georgie Kelly in that position and expects to complete the loan signing of another striker, giving him the leeway to accept one if a club meets Rotherham's evaluation.

Warne said after Saturday's win at Crewe Alexandra that Rarmani Edmonds-Green's hamstring injury might force him into the defender market, but he has since changed his mind.

"He's having a scan today (Monday)," the manager revealed . "I expect it to be a grade two, I expect him to be out for six weeks but I could be wrong.

"He hasn't had a muscle injury like that before so he's not too aware of his own body in the nicest possible sense. With any luck he's a right drama queen and it's absolutely nothing, just a scratch.

"The physios are thinking as well he'll be out for four to six weeks but we'll get a scan today so we'll know by tomorrow's game (at Doncaster Rovers).

"It's disappointing for him but as it always is and I haven't had to say it much this season, it's next man up. The centre-halves will move along the bus and Angus (MacDonald) is a lot closer as well so we'll have to deal with the injuries and suspensions as always.

"I did say that after the game on Saturday but it was a bit knee-jerk about how bad it was going to be. It doesn't seem as bad as it could have been. I think we've got enough strength in depth here. I've got three (Richard Wood, Wes Harding and Michael Ihiekwe) plus Joe Mattock, plus Angus, plus T (Tolaji Bola) potentially so I think we're okay."