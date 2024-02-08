All Sections
THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:30 GMT

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall run through who Yorkshire’s winners (Hull City?) and losers (Sheffield Wednesday?) were in the January Transfer Window.

They go on to assess Middlesbrough’s chances of making the Championship play-offs before working out how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday respond to their respective heavy defeats at the weekend.

PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

DERBY DUEL: Huddersfield Town gave themselves a much-needed shot in the arm - at the expense of Championship relegation rivals, Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeDERBY DUEL: Huddersfield Town gave themselves a much-needed shot in the arm - at the expense of Championship relegation rivals, Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

