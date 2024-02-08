January Transfer Window winners and losers, Middlesbrough's play-off hopes and how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can bounce back - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall run through who Yorkshire’s winners (Hull City?) and losers (Sheffield Wednesday?) were in the January Transfer Window.
They go on to assess Middlesbrough’s chances of making the Championship play-offs before working out how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday respond to their respective heavy defeats at the weekend.
PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
