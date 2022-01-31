January window: Huddersfield Town sign Tino Anjorin - labelled as the 'next Kevin De Bruyne' by Ralf Rangnick

New Huddersfield Town loan signing Tino Anjorin, who has joined the club for the rest of the season from Chelsea. Picture: Getty Images.

Anjorin spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, having been convinced to make the move by Ralf Rangnick, then the club's head of sports and development and now interim manager at Manchester United.

Rangnick dubbed the player as the 'next Kevin De Bruyne' during his time at the club.

During his time at Lokomotiv, he made just two starts in the Russian Premier League after sustaining a broken metatarsal a few months ago. He is now recovering from the injury, with Chelsea deciding that his time would be best served in the Championship as opposed to heading back to the Russian capital.

A creative, athletic player - capable of operating at number ten and down both flanks - Anjorin had also been linked with a permanent move to Southampton and is likely to prove a major asset to Town - once he regains all of his match sharpness and fitness.

The 20-year-old links up with fellow Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium.

Promoted into the Chelsea first-team squad by ex-Blues manager Frank Lampard, Anjorin spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign working under Thomas Tuchel and featured in the FA Cup game at Barnsley last February and is highly regarded by coaches at Stamford Bridge.

The Poole-born youngster made his Chelsea as an 18-year-old in the Blues' 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup in September 2019.

He has made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea, coming off the bench in a 4-0 win over Everton in March 2020.