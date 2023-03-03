THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

After two games in charge, our panel assess what kind of immediate impact Javi Gracia has had at Leeds United and whether the signs are promising for the Whites to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In League One, could BOTH Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley gain promotion back to the Championship and can their efforts be matched a rung further down in League Two by Bradford City and, possibly, Doncaster Rovers. Also, are Harrogate Town equipped well enough to ensure they will remain in the fourth tier for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

.