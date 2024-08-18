'Jekyll and Hyde' Huddersfield Town need to eradicate sloppiness, says Michael Duff

Huddersfield manager Michael Duff admitted he has warned his side over complacency despite running out 2-1 winners over Stevenage.

Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles were on target for the Terriers with Harvey White’s stoppage-time penalty coming too late for the visitors to salvage anything.

But it could have been a different story if Elliott List had take advantage of a golden opportunity moments after the break and hit what would have been an equaliser for Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff said: “I thought we were excellent first half and not very good second half. We’ve got to credit Stevenage for the way they came out second half, but we have to do better than what we did.

Michael Duff tries to get his point across to his Huddersfield Town players (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We got sloppy and complacent, and once you start like that it’s hard to change. The last kick of the game is the disappointing moment for us, but ultimately it’s a win.

“We’re trying to shift the mentality and say you can’t pick and choose when you turn up and when you don’t. They’ve been excellent and set their own standards and they fell below them, so they got a bit of stick there from me, because that’s my job. It was just basic things really – not running hard enough, being sloppy, basically thinking the game was won when it wasn’t.

“I think we deserved to win the game, but from my point of view it’s a weird emotion because I’m frustrated and you’re saying well done at the same time. It’s very rarely that happens, but it’s a warning shot really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage boss Alex Revell was left wondering what might have been after that glorious missed chance to equalise.

He said: “It was a bit Jekyll and Hyde, I think is the way to put it. First half we didn’t get enough pressure to the ball and allowed them really to just dictate the play.