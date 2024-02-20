The 50-year-old was given his first opportunity in English football in 2022, when he was drafted in to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Despite helping to keep the Whites in the top flight in his maiden campaign, his second term proved disastrous.

He eventually paid the price for overseeing a worrying decline with his job, although changes in the dugout could not save Leeds from the drop.

Over a year on from his sacking in West Yorkshire, Marsch has not yet returned to management. However, the American is keen for another opportunity and would like another crack at coaching in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch has not returned to management since his Leeds United departure. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, he said: “I love the Premier League and I love the power of what the league means globally, but honestly the true answer is I want to find like-minded people, that are committed to developing people, relationships and building something.

“I’ve been kind of hoping we can find some kind of connection back in the Premier League but if that doesn’t come I have to find what else is out there and what comes next for me.”

Since being axed as Leeds boss, Marsch has been adamant he would have reversed the club’s fortunes had he been kept in post. Speaking candidly about his Leeds tenure, Marsch admitted he found it difficult to say goodbye to his players.

He said: “When I said I was heartbroken it was really difficult for me to say goodbye to them and I didn’t because I knew if I stood in front of them I’d break down. So I just individually dealt with a lot of them. Of course, there are always going to be questions coming from above when results aren’t going the way they should be.