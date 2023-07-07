Barnsley midfielder Joe Ackroyd says he is happy to sign a new contract at a club where he will be allowed to develop as a player.

The homegrown 20-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

“It’s a nice feeling,” said the 20-year-old. “I think I’m coming into my 12th season, so I’ve been here a long time and it’s a nice feeling to be staying on for another year.

“I think everyone knows it’s a club where you can come and develop as a young player.

NEW CONTRACT: Midfielder Joe Ackroyd

"Coming through the ranks from being 10 years-old, all the coaches that I’ve worked with to get to this point – it’s been a massive help from everyone.

“I’m just happy to be here and want to make the most of it while I’m here.”

Ackroyd, who has had loans with Czech side Vyskov, Guiseley and Buxton, his Reds debut, made his debut in the 2021-22 FA Cup against Barrow, and made two appearances in last season's Football League Trophy.

Barnsley have tried to model themselves as a development club and their three signings so far this season have come from non-league football.

Players who perform well will be sold on for what they consider the right price, with captain Mads Andersen moving to Premier League Luton Town this week, but the hierarchy would rather let players run their contracts down than sell them for less than their value, as the vultures cast an eye over a squad which reached last season's League One play-off final, then lost coach Michael Duff to Swansea City.

One player they are keen to move on is Aaron Leya Iseka, back in training after loans at Adanaspor and Tuzlaspor last season.

