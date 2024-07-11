REPRESENTING your boyhood team carries a certain pressure with it – especially when you have attended the same school as a bonafide club legend who plays in the same position.

Rotherham United summer signing Joe Powell had to deal with that during his time at West Ham United, a place where young players can be put on the pedestal at a club whose excellence for producing homegrown stars precedes it.

They were first referred to as the ‘Academy of Football’ in the 1950s and the reputation has stuck over the years, certainly in the eyes of Hammers followers.

Midfielder Powell was raised in Canning Town – close to West Ham’s spiritual home of Upton Park in the east end of London – and attended the same secondary school as Hammers icon Mark Noble.

Making a mark: Joe Powell, left, got his first run out in a Rotherham United shirt in their opening pre-season friendly at local non-league side Parkgate last week. (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

Powell’s older brother Jack was also a fellow pupil and on the Hammers academy books, only to leave before playing in the first team. He now plays for Crewe.

His younger sibling fared better. Joe came through the ranks and enjoyed a memorable first-team debut just shy of his 20th birthday in an 8-0 League Cup win over Macclesfield Town in September 2018 – setting up two goals along the way.

It proved to be his only senior appearance for the club.

Powell had to stay mentally tough and ultimately went on to prove himself well away from his East London roots in the Midlands at Burton Albion.

New Rotherham United signing Joe Powell came through the academy system at West Ham United (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

Now, he has been handed a chance to help Rotherham make an instant return to the Championship.

It’s the sort of journey that one of the most respected footballing figures of the last few decades in Noble – whose character, leadership and resilience shone like a beacon during his time with the Hammers – would appreciate.

Powell told The Yorkshire Post: “As football goes, you lose contact with certain people.

“But he (Noble) is definitely that sort of character where if I want to text or call him, he would have no issues in picking up the phone.

"He’s a top guy and in my time at the club, he was very strong in his mind and had his head down (grounded) and was a very good leader and good for the young lads as well.

"He wanted everyone to do well and was definitely a good role model for me, coming through at a young age and eventually making my debut.”

As for coping with the pressure of being the local boy and being a pupil at Noble’s school, Powell’s comments point to his maturity, and augur well.

He continued: “Both my older brothers went to that school as well and people in and around school know who you are.

“There probably is some pressure around it, but I think at the time you don’t feel it as you are in such a beneficial position and many kids would love to be in that position.

“You don’t really look at it in that way and you just feel grateful and lucky to be in the position you’re in.”His attitude to leaving his boyhood club at a tender age also smacks of a relatively old head on young shoulders. He is 25 and still has his best years to come, all being well.

“It’s part and parcel,” he said.

“I had many setbacks as a kid coming through and it’s something that if you want to take yourself to the top, you need to ride those negatives and put it right to the back of your mind, but carry it with you as it will only make you stronger at the end of the day.

“I’ve always had a very good support system with family and friends and that definitely helps.”

In terms of heading north to the AESSEAL New York Stadium and even further away from the capital, Powell – a creative midfielder with a penchant for free-kicks – wasn’t coming in blind, so to speak.

A positive reference about the club arrived from someone who he knew from his West Ham days in Conor Coventry, who spent a loan spell with the Millers in 2022-23.

Other warm words came from two players who he knows who are now team-mates. He has only good words to say about his manager Steve Evans as well.

Powell added: “I know Conor very well and heard that he had some good experiences here and he speaks highly of the club.

"I also have some other mates who are still currently in the squad who I managed to speak to. Again, they have nothing bad to say about the club, it’s definitely a very good club.

“Club wise, I was with Jordan Hugill for a short spell at West Ham and Hakeem Odoffin when I went on loan (to Northampton in 2018-19).

“In terms of the gaffer, I also know multiple players who have played under him.

“In games, he is a very, very passionate man and you cannot take that as a negative. He wants to win all the time, which is very good.”