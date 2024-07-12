SAT on the bench at Wembley as an unused substitute in the Championship play-off final in late May, Joe Rothwell got a glimpse into the future.

The power that Leeds United can harness in terms of possessing one of the most fervent fanbases around was on show at the home of football.

Sadly, the football was not as Leeds - despite amassing 90 points in the regular season - failed to end the 2023-24 season with a cherished promotion.

That honour via the play-offs was bestowed for Southampton, who Rothwell played on loan for in the second half of last term. Now, the midfielder is assigned with challenging Leeds' pain.

Rothwell, who has joined on loan for the entirety of 2024-25 from Premier League outfit Bournemouth, said: “The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to to get back to the Premier League, so I want to come here, add a bit of experience and help the team do that.