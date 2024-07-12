Joe Rothwell needed no second invitation to join 'unlucky' Leeds United from Premier League side Bournemouth
The power that Leeds United can harness in terms of possessing one of the most fervent fanbases around was on show at the home of football.
Sadly, the football was not as Leeds - despite amassing 90 points in the regular season - failed to end the 2023-24 season with a cherished promotion.
That honour via the play-offs was bestowed for Southampton, who Rothwell played on loan for in the second half of last term. Now, the midfielder is assigned with challenging Leeds' pain.
Rothwell, who has joined on loan for the entirety of 2024-25 from Premier League outfit Bournemouth, said: “The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to to get back to the Premier League, so I want to come here, add a bit of experience and help the team do that.
"When you think of Leeds, you think of the fans and I’ve had a few experiences of playing at Elland Road before and it’s the first time I’ve felt a stadium vibrate before when a goal went in, so it will be nice to be on the right side of the fans this time, instead of the wrong side."