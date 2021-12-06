Joey Barton cleared of assault charge over tunnel incident with ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been cleared of pushing over rival manager Daniel Stendel, in an incident which left the ex-Barnsley boss bloodied and with a broken tooth.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:34 pm

When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, Barton, 39, denied it was him who shoved then-Barnsley manager Stendel in the tunnel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side at Oakwell on April 13, 2019.

Read More

Read More
Are Barnsley FC improving, and are Huddersfield Town too tentative?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mr Stendel told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking down the tunnel in the corner of the ground after his side’s 4-2 victory when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on the metal structure.

CLEARED: Joey Barton has been found not guilty of assault over an incident involving ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel. Picture: PA Wire.

Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Mr Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, jogging, a moment later.

The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial.

CONTINUE READING -Darren Gough confirmed as Yorkshire CCC's new managing director.

DANIEL STENDEL: Gave evidence last week. Picture: PA Wire.