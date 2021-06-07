Joey Barton set to go on trial over alleged assault of ex-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel

Joey Barton is set to stand trial today

Former England international Barton, 38, is accused of pushing the then Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel, at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium in April 2019, leaving the German coach with a damaged tooth.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder was managing Fleetwood Town at the time of the alleged incident.

Barton was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.