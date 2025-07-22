Joey Jones dies: Liverpool cult hero was still a fighter in his Huddersfield Town days

Joey Jones won the European Cup twice at Liverpool in the 1970s but it was as one of football’s hardmen that he will most be remembered – a reputation that stayed with him in his twilight years at Huddersfield Town.

The former full-back has died at the age of 70.

After an honours-laden spell at Anfield, which included a UEFA Cup, league title and those two European Cups, Jones had two seasons at Leeds Road, winning Town’s player of the year award in the first of them and underscoring his tough image by fighting with a team-mate in the second.

Apart from Liverpool, the other club the Welshman was closely associated with was Wrexham, having spells there either side of playing for the Reds, then a third to end his playing career after his time at Leeds Road. He also coached the club and had a spell as caretaker manager.

His first spell at the Racecourse Ground saw him make his debut as a 17-year-old and help Wrexham to their first FA Cup quarter-final the following year, 1974.

But Liverpool was his boyhood club, as shown by his Liverbird tattoo, and he joined them for £110,000 in 1975.

There he established a reputation for tough tackling, with a banner at the 1977 European Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach reading: "Joey Ate The Frogs Legs, Made The Swiss Roll, Now He's Munching Gladbach".

A 3-1 win made Jones the first Welshman to lift the famous trophy.

KOP IDOL: Joey Jones had a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool (Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jones was an unused substitute when Liverpool retained the trophy against Club Brugge at Wembley in 1978, and returned to Wrexham that summer, for £210,000. It was the Dragons' record signing until the arrival of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

He joined Chelsea in 1982, helping them to stay in Division Two in his first season, and get out of it as champions in his second, only to be sold to Huddersfield in 1985.

They were difficult times for the Terriers, who finished 16th in Division Two in Jones' first season, but he was named their player of the season. At the end of it, he won the last of his 72 Wales caps.

The next campaign saw Mick Buxton sacked in mid-December.

CUP UPSET: Joey Jones (2nd row, left) was part of the Fourth Division Wrexham side which knocked league champions Arsenal out of the 1992 FA Cup (Image: Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images)

Now in his 30s, Jones' competitive spirit was as fierce as ever, as he recounted in his autobiography, when he remembered a fight in the tunnel with his team-mate David Cork, who was complaining that the ball was not getting up to him quickly enough. Huddersfield were leading Bradford City 4-0 at the time.

"I just swung a punch and smacked him one in the mouth as we got to the tunnel," wrote Jones. "The Bradford lads must have been wondering what we did to each other when we were 4-0 down. Next there was a scuffling of aluminium studs on the concrete as I chased him into the dressing room.

"When Steve Smith came in, it all died down instantly. I sat in one corner and Corky sat in the other and within minutes we started laughing about the whole thing. I apologised and he accepted it. It sounds a crazy thing to have done, but I think I’d just about had my fill and sometimes you do strange things – besides, Corky was always winding me up and had been the main instigator in chucking me in the canal for my initiation.”

Huddersfield finished 17th that season, and Jones returned for another spell at Wrexham. He was a non-playing substitute for one of the most famous FA Cup shocks of all time as the Fourth Division side side beat league champions Arsenal 2-1 in the 1991-92 competition.