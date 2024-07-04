Joined-up thinking on signings front as Huddersfield Town wise up to League One life under Michael Duff

HUDDERSFIELD Town’s incoming summer transfer business has a distinct ‘horses for courses’ feel about it so far and looks pretty smart in the circumstances.

It bears the imprint of Michael Duff, for sure, but also points to alignment in the process between him and the recruitment department.

Finding themselves in League One for the first time since 2011-12, now is not the time to be ‘showy’ for Town, but sensible and opt for proven operators who know what it takes to succeed at this level - a level which will be especially tough in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CV’s of Herbie Kane, Mickel Miller and Lasse Sorensen show they fit into that bracket.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, pictured during last weekend's opening friendly at non-league neighbours AFC Emley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Kane is someone who has shown his credentials in terms of assists, unlocking defences and making teams tick over the past four seasons when patrolling the midfield beat at third-tier level for Barnsley, Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers. His time at Oakwell has seen goals come into the equation.

Miller is another with miles on the League One clock and someone whose statistics measure up on the flanks while also being a two-promotion winner with Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle, with the latter wanting to keep him ahead of him electing to leave the Championship club.

Sorensen has also excelled at this level with Lincoln City and arrives on the back of a very strong season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, so good then and a sign of things to come maybe. While Town’s recruitment in January seemed a bit scattergun and left-field in truth, their summer work looks the opposite.

The added benefit is that Huddersfield are making inroads in steady fashion.

Sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “It’s great to be able to sit and have the conversations (on recruitment) and there’s alignment on those lists and also insight where Michael has already had that player or seen that player and knows about that player.

"It’s a straight ‘no’, ‘technically fine’ or ‘not this or that’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the right fit and right time and I am really looking forward to work with Michael for a long time. We need to be stable. We have to be.

"One of the beauties with Michael is that he has got the experience and knowledge of the league and he’s also had successes.

"It’s not really changing the view on recruitment as we knew the formations and style we want Huddersfield to play in - which is that front foot, attacking football.

"Do we have to rejig it, absolutely. Everyone can see that changes are needed and this squad has been together for two very difficult seasons and there’s already an answer in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Michael has three key non-negotiables to what a player has to deliver and that fits into what we want to do and between us, we’re working every hour that is available at the moment to get the right characters in.”

Fit, strong and organised are the Duff watchwords for anyone who hasn’t been listening.

Never been one to make bold declarations, one thing that he will promise is that Town’s players will be fit and in pristine condition, both mentally and physically, by the time their nine-month League One marathon begins at Peterborough United on August 10.

Duff commented: “Yes, you want to play attacking football and get in teams’ faces, but the foundations are 'fit, strong and organised'. The players will be fit by the end of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s not just physically fit, but mentally fit. Obviously, the strength and conditioning all comes with it and being mentally strong and organised.

"That’s my job and the coaching staff. From that platform, you can go and play good football and be aggressive in the press and get the ball in the box in certain areas of the pitch.

"First and foremost, you need to build foundations with the team and club. It’s happened before, we did it at Barnsley and managed to tie a club together.”

Huddersfield have made a good head-start on the recruitment front - albeit with the disappointment of missing out on Birmingham-bound Alfie May. Heading out, it remains to be seen who will follow Jack Rudoni out of the building, there will be others who will not be around for the ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing is for sure. Namely, that Town’s best signing is likely to be the individual who has been brought in not just because of his track record of success at this level but because of his ability to develop a new culture among a group of players. Namely Duff.

Cartwright continued: "The character of Michael is exemplary. I spoke to a lot of people about that and did a lot of due diligence about Michael about the way he played and character he is and the non-negotiables which resonate with us, me, Jake (Edwards) and Kevin (Nagle).