The Ewood Park club have been linked with a plethora of names and have spoken to several candidates following the decision to part company with Tony Mowbray at the end of last season.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was linked with the position last week, with his odds shortening considerably in the betting. But there has been no contact between Rovers and the Millers.

Tomasson, 45, a former player with the likes of Newcastle United, Feyenoord and AC Milan, recently spent time in charge of Swedish side Malmo.

Previously, the Dane had spells as manager of Dutch sides Excelsior and Roda and has also spent time as assistant manager with Vitesse Arnhem and the Danish national side.

Meanwhile, Warne has hinted that key duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe are inching towards the departure gates at Rotherham.

Smith has been linked with a number of clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City.

The pair have been offered fresh terms, but are yet to commit.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Warne said: "They both have substantial offers from other clubs.