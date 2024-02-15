That it arrived in just the third match of Jon Worthington’s caretaker spell in charge of his boyhood club made it all the more remarkable and is testament to his impact in a short space of time.

Town weren’t free-flowing, dazzling or technically perfect. But there was a collective unity, intensity, energy and honesty about their work, with the organisation, coherence and game plan to match. It was hard not to buy into.

Players won individual duels against their Wearside counterparts and there were teams within teams and no weak links. From the excellent Brodie Spencer and Sorba Thomas down the left to Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni on the opposite flank.

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni celebrate their side's winner, scored by Matty Pearson (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sunderland at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The latter duo turned tag team to snub out Jack Clarke, Sunderland’s danger man by a country mile. It was an occasion when the post-match assertion of Thomas that they ‘bullied’ the visitors in a footballing sense was impossible to argue with.

There was positive aggression all evening. At that stage of the season, sheer will and team personality invariably beats talent, certainly in the Championship. Successful teams have each other’s backs.

Since Worthington stepped up, Huddersfield have rediscovered something good. Maintaining that will represent the crux of the rest of 2023-24.

It remains to be seen who the long-term choice to lead Town is.

German coach Andre Breitenreiter was strongly linked with the position on Thursday.

One thing is sure, whoever gets the gig, Worthington has bequeathed something that it would be foolish to tinker with.

Clarity in terms of a game plan, simple and easy-to-follow tactical instructions and go-forward football that clearly suits this current bunch of players.

Worthington, a tenacious midfield grafter back in the day, said: “It’s all about the results. But I feel that if you hit the levels of performance, then you will win more than you lose.

"With that energy and performance, you will get results. I was ‘in’ the game with the lads, loving every minute of it. It was a real squad effort.

"That’s what is needed. I could feel everyone on board and wanting to help each other out.

"I have not done anything, it’s just how I see the game and how the club and the people want the game to be. The players are just delivering that.

"We were fighting in every duel and for every second ball and taking the ball off the opposition players. That’s what I believe in and how I see the game."

If two players epitomised what Worthington values, it arrived in the shape of Thomas and Pearson on Wednesday evening.

A talisman who has rediscovered his mojo this season, Thomas showed leadership, effort, heart and desire in equal measure.

Never one to shirk a challenge, Pearson stuck to his guns with Clarke, assisted by Rudoni. His bonus arrived with the winner.

Worthington commented: "I played with him (Pearson). So I know exactly what he will do.

"I know he will definitely run for me and do anything I ask of him as I used to do that when he was a young lad playing for Halifax. I was delighted for him.

"It was an individual dual and I asked him to do that role, supported by Jack Rudoni who really doubled up and helped. That wasn’t by accident.

"He puts his head and body where others don’t. It’s a rarity and when you are brave like that, you will get goals.”

On Thomas, who he engaged in conversation with during the ten minutes to basically tell him to ‘keep going’, he continued: “Sorba has had a really good season and has been excellent in the three games for me.

"I know him and had him in the B team when he first came. I know what he needs to try and get the best out of him."

It all reflected well upon Worthington, now preparing for Saturday’s game with Yorkshire rivals Hull City. After emptying the tank, Town players must 'go again' with less than 72 hours between games.

Worthington should at least be consoled by the fact that his options, compared to Darren Moore’s time in charge where Town’s injury count was lengthy, are handy.

Four offensive players were named on the bench on Wednesday, including the fit-again duo of Delano Burgzorg and Danny Ward.

Worthington said: “The data was frightening from Southampton and was pretty high again.

"Stats are one thing, but I just see it and from watching, you can see they are giving everything.