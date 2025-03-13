Jon Worthington on his remit at Huddersfield Town and his plans to 'galvanise and get everyone together' after rough League One spell
A sequence of just four victories in 15 League One games led to Town calling time on the Duff era following last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bristol Rovers.
Under-23 chief Worthington, who had a four-match spell in caretaker charge just over two years ago, was asked on Sunday to step up from the B team for the final 10 games of the season following a call from sporting director Mark Cartwright and the 41-year-old said he had no hesitation whatsoever in accepting the role.
He will work alongside Michael Tonge and Kevin Russell, who had been part of Duff's coaching set-up.
Worthington takes over a side who dropped out of the top six last weekend. Town host Crawley this weekend.
On whether he was surprised by the managerial change and his own remit, he said: "I think you have probably got to look at it in terms of there being a little bit of a shift in momentum. Everyone can probably recognise that with the home form and other reasons.
“Ultimately, I think my remit is to galvanise and get everyone together and really attack these last 10 games with everything we have got, really.
"I think that is always the minimum. We want to get promoted, that’s what the group of players do and the club want to get to. All I can do is everything in my power which is possible to try and do that.”
On whether he had any trepidation at taking over, the Dewsbury-born former midfielder favourite added: "Absolutely not..How could you in the situation we are in..
“I am really excited and looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic challenge. On Sunday morning, I got the call. I was actually down at the Academy, watching the younger age groups in the games. Since then, it’s just been action stations.
"I see it as a fantastic opportunity and anything I can do to help is what I’m about really.”