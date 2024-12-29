Jordan Gibson sees red after scoring in Doncaster Rovers' draw at Colchester United

Jordan Gibson turned from hero to villain as Doncaster Rovers claimed a point from a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Gibson gave Doncaster a 41st-minute lead when he lashed home a fine shot on the volley at the far post, after Mandela Egbo had failed to cut out Jamie Sterry’s ball into the Colchester area.

But he was sent off in the 80th minute after collecting a second yellow card for unsporting behaviour, leaving the visitors to play out the remaining 10 minutes – plus stoppage time – with just 10 men.

Colchester equalised in the 51st minute through Lyle Taylor, who fired past Teddy Sharman-Lowe from Oscar Thorn’s cross.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Gibson and Harry Clifton had both tested Matt Macey in the early stages before taking the lead, while both sides had chances to win it after Taylor’s equaliser.

Macey made a brilliant one-handed save to push away Joe Ironside’s header and palmed away Gibson’s free-kick soon after, while Sharman-Lowe pushed away Jack Payne’s free-kick and Teddy Bishop’s strike hit the goal frame in stoppage time.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “We were very good, in the first half.

“I thought we played very well and we probably should have had more than the one goal.

“But as always, when you come away from home, against a team that’s got that bit between their teeth at the minute in terms of having not lost many games, you’re probably going to have to ride a bit of luck and fortune.

“From my point of view, we did more than enough to win the game and I’m sure Danny (Cowley) is saying the same about his team – that’s how we see the game.

“It got more open in the second half.

“Both teams were going to try and score more goals which is pleasing and it’s the way that we like the game played.

“We prefer to play teams like that than teams that sit behind the ball and make it frustrating for you.”

Colchester: Macey, Egbo, Flanagan, Donnelly, Iandolo, McDonnell, Bishop, Thorn (Gordon 75), Payne, Edwards, Taylor. Unused substitutes: Smith, Kelleher, Goodliffe, Anderson, Hopper, Sandah.

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell (Fleming 87), Bailey, Broadbent (Anderson 87), Molyneux (Hurst 77), Clifton, Gibson, Ironside (Sharp 76). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Kelly, Close.