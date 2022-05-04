Jordan Rhodes more than just a goalscorer in Huddersfield Town’s push for the Premier League

The cry from countless football supporters regarding the experienced striker is that he scores goals, but does nothing else.

While it is undeniably true that in his pomp at the likes of Blackburn Rovers and in his first spell at Huddersfield Town, Rhodes was a predatory marksman with few peers, he takes clear pride in other aspects of his game.

Now in his second spell with the Terriers, the forward has ‘confidence’ in his ability to contribute in other ways too.

Jordan Rhodes: Offering more than just goals in his second spell with Huddersfield Town. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The 32-year-old recently netted in successive games against former club Middlesbrough and Barnsley – where he started his career at academy level – to help Huddersfield secure a top-six Championship finish.

But it was his all-round performance at the Riverside Stadium in particular, where he cleverly set up Naby Sarr’s opener and never gave Boro’s defenders a moments’ piece, which was as eye-catching as anything.

In a team like Huddersfield’s which is greater than the sum of its parts, contributions to the side’s sterling team ethic must also be a given.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday frontman, preparing for Town’s final game of the regular season at home to Bristol City on Saturday – ahead of play-off participation later this month – commented: “It is a part of my game I have maybe improved on the more I have got older.

Jordan Rhodes of Huddersfield Town in action ay Middlesbrough. (Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

“Maybe by being a little bit more wise and maybe genuine in terms of the defensive side of stuff and putting my body on the line.

“Maybe I had a lack of confidence in my younger years and I am a bit more confident now to throw my body around.