Jordan Rhodes returns for Huddersfield Town but Danel Sinani has Covid-19

Centre-forward Rhodes's second spell at Huddersfield was just three games old when he succumbed to a back injury he had been suffering in pre-season and he has not featured since.

But having got some B team football and goals under his belt, he is ready to play a part at home to Coventry City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Carlos Corberan thinks it is a big boost that will give the Terriers a different dimension - including the option to play with two centre-forwards, as they did at Barnsley last week.

FIT AGAIN: Jordan Rhodes on his second debut for Huddersfield Town, playing against previous club Sheffield Wednesday

"Rhodes is a player with a lot of experience in the Championship to know the resources a striker has to have," said the Spaniard.

"Rhodes is a player inside the box who has a special instinct to finish the attacks and create and score goals."

Playmaker Sinani missed the disappointing draw at Oakwell with Covid-19, but is the only confirmed case in the Terriers camp.

"He has had Covid since the Wednesday before Barnsley so was not involved there. If he tests negative (on Saturday) he'll come back to training next week.