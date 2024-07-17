Jose Mourinho's home debut to give Hull City early test of Walterball as friendly finally confirmed

OPPONENT: Thursday marks Jose Mourinho's first home game as Fenerbahce coach

That Hull City will be Jose Mourinho's first home opponents as Fenerbahce coach will give them a chance to properly test out Tim Walter's new approach, even if his team-building has barely started.

Trailed in advance, Thursday's friendly was officially confirmed less than 36 hours in advance. It will kick off at 6.30pm UK time in front of what is expected to be a 50,500-capacity crowd despite the short notice.

Managed by the pragmatic Portuguese, Fenerbahce will provide a stark contrast in style if the Tigers are able to produce the all-out attack "Walterball" has been billed as.

But the Super Lig runners-up are a natural choice of opponents on a pre-season trip to Istanbul. Hull owner Acun Ilicali is a fan and vice-president of the club.

Fener have played three friendlies during a training camp in Austria and ought to be well ahead of Hull in their preparations, given that they face Lugano in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

Hull have only played once under German coach Walter, who replaced the sacked Liam Rosenior this summer - a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa.

They are training at the Turkish national football centre in Istanbul.

