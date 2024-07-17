Jose Mourinho's home debut to give Hull City early test of Walterball as friendly finally confirmed
Trailed in advance, Thursday's friendly was officially confirmed less than 36 hours in advance. It will kick off at 6.30pm UK time in front of what is expected to be a 50,500-capacity crowd despite the short notice.
Managed by the pragmatic Portuguese, Fenerbahce will provide a stark contrast in style if the Tigers are able to produce the all-out attack "Walterball" has been billed as.
But the Super Lig runners-up are a natural choice of opponents on a pre-season trip to Istanbul. Hull owner Acun Ilicali is a fan and vice-president of the club.
Fener have played three friendlies during a training camp in Austria and ought to be well ahead of Hull in their preparations, given that they face Lugano in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.
Hull have only played once under German coach Walter, who replaced the sacked Liam Rosenior this summer - a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa.
They are training at the Turkish national football centre in Istanbul.
Although Walter has been hard at work putting principles in place, he has a lot of work to do on personnel, with Ryan Giles the only addition to date, having made his loan from Luton Town permanent. Oscar Estupanin's return from a loan in Brazil will also boost his options but he has lost Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Ryan Allsop, Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Callum Jones, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson, as well as last season's other loanees. Jaden Philogene is set to return to Aston Villa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.