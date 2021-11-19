Joseph Laumann on Barnsley FC rewinding the clock to the Valerien Ismael era

Laumann takes charge of his third and final Championship match in temporary command at Fulham on Saturday before former Sweden under-21 head coach Asbaghi officially starts work on Monday.

The Iranian-born coach, 36, will be assisted by Ferran Sibila, who served as his number two during his time at Gothenburg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laumann will also be part of the coaching team, having previously worked with Asbaghi's permanent predecessors Markus Schopp, Valerien Ismael and Gerhard Struber.

CARETAKER: Joseph Laumann, pictured to the right of former Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael

Back in the autumn of last year, Ismael took over a Barnsley side who had toiled at the start of the season and Asbaghi must also lift results, performances and spirits in the early weeks of his tenure in order to rescue the Reds’ ailing campaign.

Ismael managed to do that spectacularly with Barnsley winning ten of his first 15 games in charge up to the end of 2020 and Asbaghi will also be acutely aware of the need to secure some positive results quickly in order to change the narrative of their season.

So far this term, Barnsley have won just twice in their opening 17 Championship matches and are four points adrift of safety. They face a key trip to fellow strugglers Peterborough United on Saturday week.

Laumann said: “All the time when you change a manager, you are hoping for a fresh start to get the mood up and get something going and hopefully it is going to happen with results.

“It is up to them and they are going to have an idea of the way they want to solve the way we play. We had it last year and it is a similar situation, although it was a bit earlier (in the season).

“We had a good start (under Valerien Ismael) and the results came very very quickly and the belief came in and I hope it will be the same this time.”

For Barnsley to transform their season, Laumann believes it will take a collective effort involving not just the input of the team and staff, but also the Reds’ support in his view

He commented: “We need that unity. The best example was the Derby game - the tram, staff and the fans especially - it was like a unit and very loud and we stood together and won the game.

“I cna totally understand everyone being frustrated by the results and everything, but at the end, it is about looking forward and staying together and going all the way.