Josh Benson ready to kick-start Barnsley career after dramatic winner against Middlesbrough

The 22-year-old midfielder struck in the third minute of stoppage time as the Tykes beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Benson joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee from Burnley in the summer of 2021 and played in just over half of the club’s league games as they were relegated from the Championship.

Michael Duff’s side have started the new season with two wins and one defeat in all competitions and Benson is ready to kick on after his first year at Barnsley was disrupted by injury and Covid-19.

“One of the key points is that I am feeling fully fit this season. I am confident and raring to go,” he said as Barnsley head to Derby County on Saturday.

“I can’t wait for Saturday against Derby.

“There are always going to be setbacks in football and last season was one.

“We just need to take it on the chin. The past is in the past now, so we need to look into the future.”

Josh Benson celebrates after scoring a late winner for Barnsley against Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Derby have started their League One campaign in the same fashion as the Reds, winning once while losing their other fixture.

Benson feels that the third tier will prove to be extremely competitive this year.

“This league, the top teams are pretty much Championship-quality teams anyway,” he added.

“We aren’t going to look at it like Derby are better than us, we are going there to try and win the game.”

Barnsley’s win over Middlesbrough has earned them a second-round tie against Premier League side Leeds United.