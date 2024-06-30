Jude Bellingham saves Gareth Southgate and England from humiliating Euro 2024 exit

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saved England from suffering a humiliating exit from the European Championship and saved Gareth Southgate’s job in the process.

Real Madrid forward Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of six additional minutes to rescue England and force extra time against a Slovakia side who were good value for the 25th-minute lead given to them by Ivan Schranz.

But having come so tantalisingly close to what would have been the biggest win in their history and a first major tournament quarter-final, shellshocked Slovakia were then hit by a sucker punch 60 seconds into extra time when Kane pounced on Ivan Toney’s header across the goal to nod England in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The miraculous turnaround arguably saves Southgate and his England players a damning inquest into what has been a woefully inadequate tournament.

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal that defeated Slovakia (Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But they do now move on to a quarter-final with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday at 5pm.

Marc Guehi was booked early on having been played into trouble by a poor Kieran Trippier pass back, meaning the Crystal Palace defender will be banned for the quarter-final.

Slovakia then came close to opening the scoring but David Hancko appeared to be in two minds as he flashed the ball across Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mainoo followed Guehi into the referee’s book as England struggled to settle in the opening stages in Gelsenkirchen.

Jude Bellingham of England and Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, celebrate after the team's victory and progression to the quarter-final in the UEFA EURO 2024 (Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Unperturbed by his booking, Guehi was on hand to make an important block from a Lukas Haraslin shot as Slovakia continued to enjoy the better of the early exchanges.

While England started to show some signs of life, they found themselves behind at the midway point of the first half.

A long ball forward was not dealt with by the England defence and David Strelec slipped in Ivan Schranz to score his third goal of the finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England enjoyed a spell of possession towards the end of the half but never looked like drawing level as Southgate’s side were once again jeered off at the interval.

England thought they had levelled soon after the restart but Phil Foden’s goal was chalked out for offside after he had turned in Trippier’s cross.

England continued to push for an equaliser as Kane somehow missed the target with a header before Declan Rice’s long-range effort came back off the post.

With the match deep into stoppage time England drew level as Guehi flicked on a long throw and Bellingham delivered a stunning overhead kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slovakia looked out on their feet at full-time and it did not take England long to capitalise at the start of extra time as Kane headed home a flick-on from late substitute Toney to turn the tie on its head.

England’s saviours Bellingham and Kane were withdrawn during extra-time as they clung on to a win that for long periods seemed unlikely and still leaves plenty of concerns about the way they are playing.