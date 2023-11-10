'Just the beginning' says Liam Rosenior with Hull City chief close to signing new deal as Tigers handed boost ahead of Huddersfield Town game
In his words, it is 'just the beginning' at a club who have swapped a relegation fight for a top-six tilt in the space of 12 months under his astute command.
His work has been rewarded by way of a new deal which will reportedly see him stay in East Yorkshire until June 2027.
Agreement is said to be close, with the club keen to secure Rosenior’s services for a longer period with his feats having attracted rival interest.
Rosenior, whose current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, with a 12-month option, said: "This league is crazy in terms of the expectations on managers, and that's why I have to say, I'm so thankful for having Acun (Ilcali - owner) and Tan (Kesler - vice chairman).
"One for believing in me and giving me the job, and two, for sticking by me, supporting me and giving me the confidence.
"Without them, this club would be in a completely different place. The exciting thing for me is that this is just the beginning, I hope it's just the beginning for us working together.
"I want to be here for a long time. I feel like sometimes a manager can come into a club, everything accelerates really quickly and all of a sudden, you have a massive downturn in form.
"I feel like the signs here are that we've progressed organically, step-by-step."
Talismanic winger Jaden Philogene will be available for tomorrow's game with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town after missing last weekend's loss at West Brom with a muscle issue.
Adama Traore and Jason Lokilo are sidelined with groin issues, but Aaron Connolly is back.
Dogukan Sinik (knee) is out for the next couple of months.