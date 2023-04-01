Karl Darlow and Hull City have 22,000 reasons to impress against Rotherham United

You could be forgiven for thinking that in a game between a Hull City side clear of the bottom three but too far off the play-offs to win promotion, and a Rotherham United team firmly entrenched in a relegation battle, only one team has something to play for.

If you did, you would be wrong.

On Saturday Hull will have 22,000 reasons to put on a show for the biggest crowd at the KCOM Stadium since the Tigers were last in the Premier League, six years ago.

The only difference is that whilst the result is all that matters for the Millers, their hosts can focus more on performance.

GOOD START: Karl Darlow was named Hull City's player of the month for March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow says that is exactly what they will be doing.

Like many of his contemporaries, coach Liam Rosenior is all about "the process" and with his team seven points above Rotherham (who in turn are four ahead of the relegation zone) but 13 adrift of the play-off places, he can afford to be.

But under Acun Ilicali, Hull have been a club trying to move in a hurry – perhaps too much so in this his first full season as chairman/owner – and those who do not show they have what it takes for a play-off push in 2023-24 risk being left behind.

With a permanent option included in his half-season loan from Newcastle United, Darlow has more need to impress than most. A club player of the month award after just five matches as a Tiger has been a very good start.

PROCESS-DRIVEN: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone's ready for this run of games now to show what we're about and how we play," says the 32-year-old. "That's been the main message from the manager, to carry on playing the way he wants us to play to set us up for next season.

"I don't think that will change.

"That support is appreciated by all the players and we want to put on a performance the fans can cheer about and go home and enjoy their weekend.

"It's brilliant it is going to be the biggest crowd for six years and that's testament to the club. The fans are lapping up the tickets and coming to support us.

"We know there's eight games (left) and we've still got to prove we're going to be a force next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just need to keep performing how I have been and see it through to the end of the season."

The supporters have certainly appreciated the start he has made.

"It comes from performance and the way you handle yourself on the pitch," says Darlow of the way he has been accepted on the terraces.

"I had to prove I could still play football because I hadn't played in however long (six months).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was happy to start the way I have but my motivation is to carry on to the end of the season and see where that stands me in the summer."

One thing Darlow does want to change is the disparity between performances and results after a run of just one win in eight matches. The 1-1 draw at troubled Reading in the last of those games was a classic case in point.

"There was a collective feeling that we were disappointed not coming away with three points," reflects Darlow.

"I said straight afterwards we probably needed to up the tempo in the first half when they were there for the taking – or that's how it felt on the pitch.

"Clinical in both boxes and it's a different game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were definitely disappointed not to take the three points but performance-wise we were there or thereabouts, dominating possession and playing the way the manager wants us to play.

"So there were positives to take from it, just not the result we wanted."

The Millers were looking tired going into the international break, with injuries starting to catch up with them.

But there can be no such excuses for the majority of players on Saturday after a fortnight to recharge the batteries ahead of a quick but decisive burst between now and May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd have been fine carrying on but the lads have had a hectic schedule,” comments Darlow.

"We know the Championship – 46 games and playing three times a week – so (it’s important) moreso for the outfield players than maybe myself.

"It's always welcome when you get a nice break at this stage of the season. With eight games to go you can refocus, reset and hopefully do well in the last eight games.

Darlow is certainly expecting a tough test from a Rotherham side who, with the fortnight off, have not tasted victory for four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every game in the Champ's tough, whether you come up against top or bottom," says Darlow. "Nothing changes in terms of our preparation of how we're going to play.

"It'll be a tough fixture because they're going to be scrapping for their lives.