Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham expressed his frustration as his side missed the chance to haul themselves out of the bottom three as a former loanee came back to haunt them.

Kasey Palmer, who spent two spells as a Terriers player between 2016 and 2018, scored against his former side as Coventry ran out 2-0 winners at the CBS Arena.

The Chelsea academy product spent 18 months on loan in West Yorkshire, netting four goals in 28 league appearances before joining the Sky Blues from Bristol City last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer was also on the scoresheet for Robins’ side, who ended a run of five games without victory in the Championship dating back to before Christmas.

Kasey Palmer of Coventry City scored against his former club Huddersfield Town. (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Fotheringham said: “The group is frustrated, they’re disappointed in the manner in which we lost the two goals.

“Our whole match planning was to nullify their big players. We had a real clear shape to what we were doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There wasn’t a lot of chances against us from open play, especially against a team that are playing with great confidence and have two or three really exciting players in the final third.

“But we do have an underlying feeling of frustration and disappointment because we felt in the first half we wanted to take it up the gears and not let Coventry off the hook because we felt we had them rattled, it was just the manner in which they scored the goal off the two second phases from set plays.

“I felt that especially when you look at the possession we were on top with that, not by much but we’re definitely not looking like a team that is in the bottom three.

“I feel we’re very deflated because we’ve not come out of the bottom three for the first time this season and we played really well again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we get in good areas we’ve got to do things with more purpose. We have to be more convicted in our finishing actions and that’s why we’ve been really creative in the transfer window because we wanted to give the guys support and help and we’ve added it.”

Coventry City: Wilson, McNally, Doyle, Panzo, Norton-Cuffy (Eccles 80), Sheaf, Hamer (Maguire 90), Bidwell, Allen, Palmer (Godden 80), Gyokeres. Unused substitutes: Wilson-Esbrand, Moore, Kelly, Burroughs.

Huddersfield Town: Bilokapic, Lees, Helik, Pearson, Lowton, Hogg, High (Kasumu 79), Ruffels, Rudoni, Holmes (Hungbo 63), Rhodes (Kamberi 76). Unused substitutes: Turton, Boyle, Schofield, Diarra.