Keane Lewis-Potter cash to fund Hull City’s ambitious transfer plans

The Tigers’ prized asset is set to complete a move to long-time admirers Brentford, with the East Yorkshire club agreeing a deal worth £20m with the Bees, who saw previous bids rejected in January and last summer.

The Premier League outfit are expected to pay an initial £16m with a further £4m in add-ons in a club-record move.

Hull – currently on the continent – allowed Lewis-Potter to travel back to the UK yesterday to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical. He will sign a long-term deal with Brentford.

Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter set for £20m switch to Brentford. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Hull-born player – who broke into the England Under-21 squad last season – has expressed a desire to test himself in the Premier League.

The significant deal will help fund further transfer activity this summer at City, with the club having reached an agreement with Antalyaspor to sign winger Doğukan Sinik.

The Turkey international has travelled to the Tigers’ pre-season training camp in Marbella to discuss personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical.

Sinik and another prospective signing in Colombian striker Óscar Estupiñán – a free agent after leaving Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes – both watched City’s 2-0 friendly loss against Fenerbahce in Turkey on Sunday.

So far this summer, Hull have brought in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Serri, alongside Tobias Figueiredo and Nathan Baxter and are also eyeing several other signings before the big kick-off on July 30.

The form of another highly-rated academy product in Jacob Greaves, who enjoyed an outstanding 2021-22 campaign alongside Lewis-Potter, is also being monitored by Championship rivals and some top-flight sides.

Greaves’s current deal runs until next summer, although the club have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.