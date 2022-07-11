The England under-21 forward, rated as one of the hottest prospects outside of the Premier League, is now discussing personal terms with the London outfit and is expected to undergo a medical today, having been given permission to return from City's pre-season trip to Europe.

The Bees have been long-time admirers of the Hull-born player with reports suggesting that the initial fee is around £16m with a potential for a further £4m in add-ons. It would represent a club record fee for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of other top-flight clubs including West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Bournemouth have been linked with the 21-year-old in recent months.

Back in May, Hull owner Acun Ilicali insists that he would turn down a £30m offer for the in-demand winger.

But hard cash has ultimately tempted City to cash in, with the money to be used to help fund a recruitment drive.

Ilicali said: “Keane is like God’s gift to us.

“He has extreme potential. Of course, we have had big offers for him.

“But if I put myself to Keane’s position, it will be much much better to spend it at a team playing all the games and showing his talent more with a team which is his hometown. He is one of us and has a special feeling for this club more than most of the players.

“He is an incredible talent and I think he is going to be one of the biggest stars in the future.

“We are going to bring in transfers and good players. But this guy has scored so many goals and created so many chances for a team which is not in the highest level in the table.

“Think about Keane in a team which is fighting for the Premier League.”

In terms of incoming deals, Hull have already completed four transfers and have set up several other moves.